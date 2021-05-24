Asian man pushed onto subway tracks in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10667643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 65-year-old Asian woman who was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines is continuing to speak about her ordeal.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10670389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A visible corner of Chinatown along Delancy Street will soon be dressed with a visible message, after a rash of attacks against the Asian community.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the 21st Street/Queensbridge subway station on the F line.Authorities say the 35-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform when the perpetrator approached him from behind, muttered something to him, and shoved him onto the tracks.Good Samaritans on the platform pulled him to safety, and he did not make contact with a train.The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital Queens in stable condition.The suspect fled on foot.He is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------