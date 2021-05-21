Chinatown mural aims to stop Asian hate crimes through art

By Diana Rocco
NYC art mural aims to fight rise in Asian hate crimes

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A group of people are working to keep the issue of anti-Asian hate crimes front and center in the form of art.

A visible corner of Chinatown along Delancey Street will soon be dressed with a visible message, after a rash of attacks against the Asian community.

"I hope a mural of this size encourages people to step into the light," Bianca Romero said.

"People are coming together to address the violence they've experienced in this community and elsewhere and want to make beauty come out of this pain," Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife Chirlane McCray said.

One of the victims of anti-Asian hate crimes is now talking to ABC News after she was attacked by a homeless man in Midtown during the week of Easter, walking to church.
A 65-year-old Asian woman who was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines is continuing to speak about her ordeal.



"My attacker, I prayed for him because I felt he needed prayers," Vilma Kari said.

The man who has since been charged; told Kari, a Filipina American, she didn't belong here.

She says she's grateful for all of the support she's received.
"I would like to tell all of them thank you from my heart because it has helped me in my recovery, you know, physically I'm healing well, but mentally, emotionally, I'm not there yet," Kari said.

Meanwhile in Washington, President Biden signed the anti-hate crime legislation that would strengthen penalties against perpetrators.

"My message to all of those who are hurting is, we see you. And the congress has said, we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias," Biden said.

"This bill brings us one step closer to stopping hate, not only for Asian Americans, but for all Americans," Harris said. "It will expedite the justice department's review of hate crimes, every type of hate crime."



This mural will be officially unveiled on Saturday. Its creators hope it offers some comfort to a community now trying to heal.

RELATED | Asian man repeatedly punched, fingers bitten on Hell's Kitchen sidewalk
The NYPD is investigating yet another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man walking down the street in Hell's Kitchen was attacked Tuesday morning.



Related topics:
chinatownmanhattannew york cityartbias crimehate crimearts & cultureasian americanmural arts
