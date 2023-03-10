5-year-old boy with autism left on school bus in Jersey City; mother demands answers

A New Jersey mother is demanding answers after her 5-year-old son with autism was left on his school bus. Anthony Johnson has the details.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey mother is demanding answers after her 5-year-old son with autism was left on his school bus.

Kyrie McNeill's mother called the bus company when her son was not dropped off outside their home at Monday afternoon.

"Nobody could find him," said Kyrie's mom Chinasia McNeill." They called the board of education, they called the bus company and they basically were just saying all the buses were back and all the bus aides are back."

He was discovered hours later inside a bus in the J. R Transportation parking lot.

When workers at the bus company found Kyrie, he was sleeping on the bus alone.

He became very upset when his mother arrived to pick him up.

"He knows that he was left on the bus, but I don't think he gets how serious that could have been," Chinasia said. "When I got him he was screaming and crying for me.

The bus company has already taken action again the driver and attendant, but Kyrie is moving to a new school and his mother is taking steps to keep track of her son's every move.

"I bought him an Apple airtag that you can pin to his clothes, so I'm still going to allow him to ride the bus but not with that company," Chinasia said.

J.R. Transportation is a big Jersey City bus company, but Kyrie's mother says there are no excuses for what happened to her son.

"He just knows that he doesn't want to get back on the bus, he kept saying mommy I don't wanna get back on the bus," Chinasia said.

Eyewitness News reached out to J.R. Transportation which declined to comment.

ALSO READ | Top 7 ways to protect yourself from consumer fraud

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.