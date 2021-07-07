Bronx street renamed for Bandon Hendricks, basketball star gunned down in 2020

The intersection of 156th Street and Park Avenue is now co-named Brandon Hendricks Ellison Boulevard.
Brandon "B-Diddy" Hendricks was an innocent bystander at a Morris Heights birthday barbecue on June 28, 2020, when was fatally shot in the neck just days after graduating from James Monroe High School and one week before his 18th birthday.
He was a standout basketball player and was planning to attend St. John's University, where he also hoped to play.
On Wednesday, City Council Member Vanessa Gibson, cure violence groups, elected officials, and members of the NYPD joined Hendricks family for the ceremony.
His untimely passing helped galvanize his community, and his mother, Eve Hendricks, has become a leading proponent against gun violence.
The event was a tribute to Brandon Hendrickss legacy and a renewed call to action for a safe summer in the Bronx.
Najhim Luke was arrested in the shooting and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
