Brazen Bronx bodega robbery caught on camera, 2 sought, 1 arrested

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video showing a brazen holdup inside a bodega in the Bronx.Police are searching for two young men who can be seen going behind the counter and threatening a frightened teenage worker.It happened on January 14th just before midnight on East 174th Street in the Morrisania section.A teen girl was arrested for allegedly acting as an accomplice and charged with robbery.The robbers got away with $100 worth of vape products and just $10 from the register.The employee was not physically hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).