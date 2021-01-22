Brazen Bronx bodega robbery caught on camera, 2 sought, 1 arrested

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video showing a brazen holdup inside a bodega in the Bronx.
Police are searching for two young men who can be seen going behind the counter and threatening a frightened teenage worker.
It happened on January 14th just before midnight on East 174th Street in the Morrisania section.
A teen girl was arrested for allegedly acting as an accomplice and charged with robbery.
The robbers got away with $100 worth of vape products and just $10 from the register.
The employee was not physically hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
