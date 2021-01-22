Man armed with knife shot, killed by police officers in Bronx: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in the Bronx Thursday night.

Officials say a sergeant and detective assigned to the Bronx narcotics division were stopped at a traffic light when on 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section around 6:15 p.m. when they saw a dispute in the street with people yelling for help.

The officers quickly exited their vehicle with their police shields visible.

They saw a woman with a man going after her in the middle of the street, armed with a large knife.

The officers ordered the suspect to drop his knife several times.

TOP NEWS | Alleged serial killer charged in 3 murders at NYCHA senior complex in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the disturbing details of an alleged serial killer who was arrested and charged with the murders of three people at the Woodson Houses NYCHA complex in Brownsville.



Officials say the suspect then turned around and ran towards the sergeant and detective while still armed with the knife.

The sergeant and detective both fired a total of approximately five to six rounds from the weapons, striking the man.
The man was taken to Montefiore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The two officers were also taken to the hospital for observation.


Officials say numerous other knives were recovered from the scene and on the suspect while he was in the hospital.

ALSO READ | 2 Spirit Airlines agents injured after passengers attack them over luggage
EMBED More News Videos

Police say tensions escalated over luggage as a Spirit Airlines flight was boarding on Sunday night.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wakefieldbronxnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged serial killer charged in 3 murders at NYCHA complex
Sole winner in $731M Powerball, 3 $1 million winners in NJ
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
The Countdown: Biden gets started on COVID strategy on 1st day in office
Fauci resumes COVID-19 briefings in White House
New Jersey cop adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
Show More
Stroke patient, 22, hospitalized since start of pandemic leaves rehab
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
MoMA creates space safe for visitors amid pandemic
Local DC riot arrests: Man traveled with ex-NYPD, Proud Boys
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
More TOP STORIES News