Man armed with knife shot, killed by police officers in Bronx: NYPD

Officials say a sergeant and detective assigned to the Bronx narcotics division were stopped at a traffic light when on 233rd Street and Barnes Avenue in the Wakefield section around 6:15 p.m. when they saw a dispute in the street with people yelling for help.
The officers quickly exited their vehicle with their police shields visible.
They saw a woman with a man going after her in the middle of the street, armed with a large knife.
The officers ordered the suspect to drop his knife several times.
TOP NEWS | Alleged serial killer charged in 3 murders at NYCHA senior complex in Brooklyn
Officials say the suspect then turned around and ran towards the sergeant and detective while still armed with the knife.
The sergeant and detective both fired a total of approximately five to six rounds from the weapons, striking the man.
The man was taken to Montefiore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
The two officers were also taken to the hospital for observation.
Officials say numerous other knives were recovered from the scene and on the suspect while he was in the hospital.
ALSO READ | 2 Spirit Airlines agents injured after passengers attack them over luggage
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip