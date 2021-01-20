2 Spirit Airlines agents injured after passengers attack them over luggage

Police say tensions escalated as a Spirit Airlines flight was boarding on Sunday night.
The airline says three passengers attacked its agents after a dispute over luggage.
Staffers got into an argument with the three suspects over the size of their carry-on bags.
Two Spirit Airlines agents were hurt.
Two people have been arrested and another person was cited.
