Brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC caught on camera

A 61-year-old woman stated that she was working as a security guard at the Spring Street location when four men entered the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday and began to remove handbags off the shelves.
One of the men motioned that he had a gun in his waistband.
When the security guard told one of the suspects that she was also armed, he allegedly responded, "What are you going to do, shoot me?"
The robbers grabbed numerous handbags and fled towards Wooster Street.
They got into a waiting vehicle, possibly an Audi with no license plates.
Authorities say 12 wallets and 32 handbags worth some $160,000 were stolen.
No one was injured.
NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said the individuals depicted in the videos are responsible for multiple robberies and burglaries of high end retail stores in Manhattan, with the group of three to nine suspects believed to be behind at least 20 incidents since September 1.
Authorities say the suspects bum rush the stores, grab high end merchandise and run out, fleeing in rental cars that are not easy to track, many times with switched or fraudulent license plates.
Other times they break into the stores in the middle of the night.
A couple stores, like the Chanel in SoHo, have been hit more than once.
