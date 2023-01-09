Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials

ROSELAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into a home in Roseland.

The break-in was reported at a home on Lasalle Court around 3 a.m. Monday.

Mayor James Spango said the suspect entered the home's mudroom after getting in through an unsecured garage window.

Officials said the burglary suspect was looking for a key fob to steal a BMW parked in the resident's garage.

The terrified homeowner grabbed his legal handgun and fired a shot at the intruder. The bullet missed but the thief jumped out of the same window he entered and got away in a vehicle waiting outside.

The mayor said this is another reminder of precautions everyone should take to avoid a brazen crime.

"Not only lock your car door and take your key fob, take your garage door opener out of your car, do not program those garage door openers in your car, and lock the actual door from your garage into your house," Spango said.

Residents are aware of the crime. Another homeowner had their car broken into on the the block a year ago.

They believe the suspects come to the area because it is close to I-280.

The suspect is described as a teenager or in his young 20s who was wearing all red.

