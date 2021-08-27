Health & Fitness

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections: This is what you need to know

By Dr. Jen Ashton
EMBED <>More Videos

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections: This is what you need to know

The pandemic is not over yet. We are in the middle of a new surge of COVID-19 cases and not just among those who are unvaccinated.

Now, we are hearing about more and more cases among the fully vaccinated.

For millions of people, getting the COVID-19 vaccine brought peace of mind and a level of confidence about returning to normal activities.

But these vaccines are not full-proof, something doctors have said from the beginning. It is still possible to get the virus, even after you are fully vaccinated, which is why they are called a breakthrough infection.

Breakthrough cases are expected with every vaccine and are considered rare, but now with the delta variant rapidly spreading around the world, we are hearing more about them.

So what's going on where do we go from here? ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains in the latest episode of "On Call with Dr. Jen."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdelta variantcoronaviruson call with dr jencovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News