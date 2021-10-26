Florida police admit mistake in surveillance of Brian Laundrie

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11033750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.

NORTH PORT, Florida (WABC) -- North Port police have admitted a mistake in their surveillance of Brian Laundrie before his disappearance.Authorities say they mistook his mother, Roberta, for him the week he went missing.Police say the misidentification is a direct result of a lack of cooperation from the family early on in the investigation.They believe there is a good possibility that Brian was already deceased but still needed to be found.In a statement, they said the misidentification did not have a big impact on costs and the investigation. They said other than confusion, it likely changed nothing."They had returned from the park with that Mustang, so who does that? If you think your son is missing since Tuesday, you're going to bring his car back to the home, so it didn't make sense that anyone would do that if he wasn't there, so the individual getting out with a baseball cap we thought was Brian," said NPPD Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, released the following statement: