Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."

Wendell Pierce talks about playing the lead role of Willy Loman this season in a revival of Death of a Salesman. The play is making history, featuring the first black cast to play the Loman family on Broadway.

See the theatres being renamed for Broadway legends James Earl Jones and Lena Horne and go inside the celebration ceremony.

Plus Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington discuss starring in The Piano Lesson, a play featuring a family's feud over an heirloom piano. And Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, discusses her approach to the production.

TONY winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about returning to Broadway for another run of the TONY Award-winning play Take Me Out. Will Swenson gives the viewers an inside look at how he transforms into Neil Diamond for A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

The special looks at the fascinating history of the Winter Garden Theatre. Broadway theatre legends Chita Rivera and Betty Buckley give the viewers some insight as to why this venue has a special place in their hearts. Plus, a look at every exciting musical and play opening this Fall season.

This is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway. ABC7NY has got it all!

For more information on all the shows you'll see on "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview," visit https://www.broadway.org/shows.