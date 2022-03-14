Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview 2022

NEW YORK -- Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Norm Lewis for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7's "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview."We'll have some fantastic firsts: meet the stars making history as the first-ever black women to play lead roles in both "Phantom of the Opera" and "Wicked."We'll talk with Vanessa Williams, who's starring in the comedic farce "POTUS," about the women who surround and support the president. And we'll hear from the "swing" actors praised by Hugh Jackman for saving the day at "The Music Man." Debra Messing shares how her character ages 90 years on stage in "Birthday Candles." We'll talk with Jesse Williams, who's baring all as the sizzling star of "Take Me Out." Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick give us an inside look at their Neil Simon play, "Plaza Suite." And Jane Lynch reveals why her new role as Fanny Brice's mother in "Funny Girl" really touches her heart.We'll take you inside a legendary rehearsal studio with a setup like no other, and a fascinating history connected to Broadway hits. And we will bring you the exciting plays and memorable musicals debuting this spring.This is your key to all that's new and fresh on Broadway. ABC7NY has got it all!