Broadway shows forced to close, take hiatus due to COVID pandemic
By Eyewitness News
What's closed on Broadway: Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many stages on Broadway have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with new backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, and particularly the more virulent omicron.

Several shows canceled performances around Christmas, while others "Jagged Little Pill," "Thoughts of a Colored Man," Ain't Too Proud" and "Waitress" -- have announced they were closing for good.

Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway announced the show will be taking a hiatus from 1/10-3/14. Performances will still be playing the week of 1/4-1/9.



'Ain't Too Proud' closing for good
The Broadway musical "Ain't Too Proud," will close for good at the end of January, the fourth show to announce plans to end its run in the last eight days. The show has not run since December 15, citing coronavirus cases.

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Broadway's "Thoughts of a Colored Man" announced Thursday it would close permanently after opening on Oct. 1 of this year.

"We have tried our hardest to safely navigate the current, unfortunate health crisis, but ultimately we are unable to continue under the unfortunate conditions of Covid exposure in the city and country."

The producers went on to say that being part of the historic season on Broadway was a great privilege.

"The theatre industry's great return is about so much more than the success or failure of any single production. As a community, we remain undeterred, unflinching and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theater makers than at this very moment."

Waitress
"Waitress" announced Thursday night that due to COVID-19, it would close, effective immediately, two weeks before its run on Broadway was scheduled to come to an end.

"With only two weeks of performances remaining and due to positive cases of COVID detected in the company and crew at the Barrymore Theatre, the decision has been made to curtail the engagement which was scheduled to run through January 9," the show said on Twitter.



Is There Still Sex in the City?
The off-Broadway show "Is There Still Sex In The City?" is closing because its star, author Candace Bushnell, has tested positive for COVID. It was supposed to run until February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
