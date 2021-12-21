coronavirus new york city

Broadway's 'Jagged Little Pill' closing for good amid omicron surge

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Jagged Little Pill" announced Monday night it would close on Broadway amid the surge of the omicron variant.

The show initially announced on Dec. 18 that all shows would be canceled through the 21st, due to positive cases in the company.

However, on Monday night, the show's official Twitter account put out a lengthy statement that the show on Dec. 17 was the final performance:

"We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the Jagged Little Pill story. This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis, has been a salve to audiences, and to all of us, throughout these trying times."

"Yet, the drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and -- due to the detection of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the company -- need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill."

The statement went on to say that due to the extreme uncertainty ahead, when forced to choose between continuing performances or protecting the company, the show decided to close its doors.

Officials announced that they plan to announce plans for subsequent productions after the new year and hope to find a way to bring the musical back to the Broadway stage when the crisis is over.



