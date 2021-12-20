COVID News: NYC ramps up testing as omicron cases surge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11360081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has more on the holiday travel rush, beginning just as New York State sets a new single-day record for positive COVID cases for the third day in a row.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With Christmas just days away there's growing concern about the spread of COVID throughout the Tri-State area and beyond.New York State is reporting three straight days of record cases.And in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he'll make a decision this week on any possible changes for the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration.All of this as demand for testing continues to surge as people prepare to travel for Christmas.But the city is trying to make the process as easy as possible by opening more testing sites in multiple locations, including East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.The city will have eight new brick and mortar locations and 17 mobile trucks by TuesdayTesting hours will also be expanded.The new sites will make a total of 30 brick and mortar sites and 93 mobile units across the city.Officials are also coordinating with community groups to hand out 500,000 at-home test kits and 1 million KN-95 masks.Even though the long lines and surging COVID cases are happening just days before Christmas, city officials say NYC is currently offering some of the highest number of daily COVID tests in the world.Meanwhile, New York state set another single-day positive COVID case record Sunday for the third day in a row with 22,478 new cases.The figure breaks the record for single-day positive COVID test results which was set just one day earlier.The 21,908 positive COVID test results are out of 290,930 results reported - equaling a 7.53% positivity rate.People have reported waiting in line for hours to get tested and at-home testing kits are in very high demand."I don't plan to mail 20 million kits to people. What I'm going to do is do micro-targeting to find out the areas that have the least number of people vaccinated and higher rates, that's what we're tracking. So, they're also available in stores and one thing I announced recently is that your insurance company now has to cover the cost of you buying that testing kit," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.More than half of the new positive cases are in New York City.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted there would not be new widespread school or business closures despite a surge in COVID-19 cases."We are in such a better situation than much of the country, but the key is more, more, and more vaccinations. So we are going to implement these mandates aggressively. We're sending out inspectors, we need people to do this, we need all of these mandates to be followed. The more we vaccinate, the more we can get through this and the great danger here is shutdowns and restrictions," de Blasio told WNYC Friday.On Saturday, de Blasio said on Twitter that the City reported 5,263 new cases and 214 new hospitalizations on Friday.The mayor announced the most aggressive vaccine mandate in the country last week, requiring private-sector workers to get vaccinated by December 27.