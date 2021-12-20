New Year's Eve Times Square decision expected this week from Mayor de Blasio

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11358293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The holiday travel rush has begun just as New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases, two days in a row.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11239133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson reports on COVID vaccinations and booster shots from the Upper East Side.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce this week if the traditional celebration in Times Square will go on, or if it will be modified due to the increase in COVID cases and spread of the omicron variant.Plans were moving ahead for a more traditional celebration in Times Square.Later Monday morning, crews will set up the big 2022 that will light up as we ring in the New Year.Many want to celebrate the end of the rollercoaster year of 2021.But as the COVID surge in the city intensifies, the mayor is asking everyone to be prepared for a rough few weeks.There are higher infection numbers than we've seen already being driven by the extremely contagious omicron variant.So the question is, should the existing protocols change for the big Times Square celebration?The mayor says right now it is an outdoor event and proof of vaccination is required, so it's not clear yet if the party might require a rapid test or a booster for those eligible.But what if you are celebrating the holidays with friends or family and hoping to party safely? Is that possible right now?The city's health commissioner Dr. David Chokshi says boosters, rapid tests, outdoor and well ventilated spaces, and of course staying home if you feel even a little bit sick, are they way to go.He urges people to plan holiday gatherings with their most vulnerable family member in mind."Certainly, if you were planning to go to something where, you know, there was a crowded setting and you're someone with a weakened immune system, the level of risk in our community has changed," Dr. Chokshi said. "And so, that's what we're advising people, to make sure that they take that into account as they make their individual decisions."Mayor-elect Eric Adams echoed that sentiment saying the personal decisions we make now, will have a lasting impact.