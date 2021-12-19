coronavirus new york city

COVID News: New York reports record number of new cases as holiday travel ramps up

By Eyewitness News
Holiday travel rush begins as NY sets another COVID case record

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The holiday travel rush has begun just as New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases, two days in a row.

On Friday, 2,233,754 people were screened by the TSA at U.S. airports nationwide.

It's the highest number of travelers since Nov. 29, the Monday after Thanksgiving, as the number of travelers approaches pre-pandemic figures.

In 2019, the TSA screened 2,608,088 people.

Meanwhile, New York set another single-day positive COVID case record with nearly 22,000 positive cases reported in 24 hours, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported.

The figure breaks the record for single-day positive COVID test results which was set just one day earlier.

The 21,908 positive COVID test results are out of 290,930 results reported - equaling a 7.53% positivity rate.

People have reported waiting in line for hours to get tested and at-home testing kits are in very high demand.

"I don't plan to mail 20 million kits to people. What I'm going to do is do micro-targeting to find out the areas that have the least number of people vaccinated and higher rates, that's what we're tracking. So, they're also available in stores and one thing I announced recently is that your insurance company now has to cover the cost of you buying that testing kit," Hochul said.

More than half of the positive cases are in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted there would not be new widespread school or business closures despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are in such a better situation than much of the country, but the key is more, more, and more vaccinations. So we are going to implement these mandates aggressively. We're sending out inspectors, we need people to do this, we need all of these mandates to be followed. The more we vaccinate, the more we can get through this and the great danger here is shutdowns and restrictions," de Blasio told WNYC Friday.

On Saturday, de Blasio said on Twitter that the City reported 5,263 new cases and 214 new hospitalizations on Friday.



The mayor announced the most aggressive vaccine mandate in the country last week, requiring private-sector workers to get vaccinated by December 27.

NYC hospitalization rates by vaccination status:


Cases per capita by vaccination status:


NYC COVID death rates by vaccination status:



