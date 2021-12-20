'Hamilton,' 'Aladdin' cancel all shows until after Christmas as COVID surge ravages Broadway

The rapid surge in cases is being attributed to the more virulent omicron variant, and so far, a total of 10 Broadway shows -- nearly a third of the 32 currently running -- have been impacted.
"Hamilton" performances are canceled for the week, through at least December 26. "Aladdin" is set to resume on December 26.
All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
"On behalf of everyone at 'Hamilton,' we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause," the production posted.
Other shows that have canceled at least one performance are "Ain't Too Proud," "Tina," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "MJ the Musical," "Jagged Little Pill," "Freestyle Love Supreme," "Doubtfire," and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as "Little Shop of Horrors."
The head of Broadway's Playbill prefers to see a silver lining despite the growing list of cancellations.
"What you're seeing right now is the system actually working brilliantly because every show is testing non-stop," Playbill Vice President and COO Alex Birsh said. "Because of that, we're obviously seeing cancellations, but we're not seeing a whole cancellation of Broadway."
The Broadway league launched a website, bwaytoday.com, where theatergoers can get up-to-date information on performances and cancellations.
