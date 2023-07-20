  • Watch Now
Tentative deal reached to avert strike for some Broadway workers

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 4:42PM
Tentative contract deal reached between Broadway theater workers and leaders
A strike may be averted after Broadway theater workers and leaders agreed on a tentative contract.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A strike could be averted on Broadway after a tentative contract deal has been reached between theater workers and industry leaders.

The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees made the announcement Thursday.

They said they reached a tentative agreement for the "Pink Contract," pending ratification by the bargaining unit.

Union members representing more than 1,000 theatre workers were set to vote on whether to authorize a strike.

The IATSE said the workers voting whether to go on strike represented 45 theatrical shows across the U.S., with 28 of them being on Broadway.

The Pink Contract covers a diverse range of theatrical professionals including stagehands, hair and make-up artists, wardrobe personnel, and others who are essential to Broadway productions both in New York and touring across the U.S. and Canada.

