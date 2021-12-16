Coronavirus Update NYC: Broadway shows cancel performances, Met Opera to require booster shots

Some of the major musicals include 'Hamilton,' 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical,' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' and 'Ain't Too Proud,' all of which had some shows canceled due to positive COVID cases.
In each case, at least one member of show's cast or crew tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, The Metropolitan Opera, which is the largest performing arts company in the nation, announced Wednesday, that booster shots will be required for those eligible in their staff and for audience members.
These are stricter safety measures than Broadway theaters.
The Met's general manager Peter Gelb says he wants to set an example.
"I think one of the reason why we've been able to keep performing since we opened, reopened in September, is because the audience and our employees know that we have such strict policies, health policies," Gelb said.
The booster shot requirement is expected to take effect at the Met on January 17.
