Coronavirus Update NYC: Several major Broadway shows cancel performances due to COVID cases

Some of the major plays include 'Hamilton,' 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical,' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' and 'Ain't Too Proud,' all of which had some shows canceled due to positive COVID cases.
Active cancelations:
'Hamilton'
'Hamilton,' had to cancel their Wednesday night performance due to breakthrough COVID cases.
December 16, 2021
'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'
'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical' announced both performances on Wednesday were canceled, citing "a limited number of positive COVID test results within the Broadway company."
Performances are expected to resume Thursday.
Both performances of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL are being canceled today (Wednesday, December 15) due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company.— TINA Broadway (@TinaBroadway) December 15, 2021
Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 16. pic.twitter.com/Bd8q4T3sFX
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater
Outside of Broadway, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater canceled performances for both Wednesday and Thursday after positive COVID tests were reported during routine testing.
Previous cancelations:
'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' canceled its 1 p.m. performance due to breakthrough COVID cases, but resumed for their 7 p.m. performance.
A message from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child regarding today’s matinee performance. pic.twitter.com/SYAdRGftti— Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) December 15, 2021
'Ain't Too Proud'
'Ain't Too Proud' canceled its Tuesday night performance due to breakthrough COVID cases
Performances will resume with tomorrow's matinee. pic.twitter.com/iEIO6Mkxqg— Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 14, 2021
'Mrs. Doubtfire'
Performances were canceled on Sunday due to positive COVID tests. While the show was expected to resume on Tuesday, both performances on Tuesday and Wednesday were canceled out of an abundance of caution.
UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, the performances on Tuesday (12/14) and Wednesday (12/15) have been cancelled. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase. https://t.co/DGpW09Up8Z— Doubtfire On Broadway (@DoubtfireBway) December 14, 2021
'Freestyle Love Supreme'
'Freestyle Love Supreme' canceled its evening performance on the Monday and has since resumed.
December 13, 2021
'Little Shop of Horrors'
'Little Shop of Horrors' resumed performances Tuesday after canceling shows over the weekend.
