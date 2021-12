Coronavirus Update NYC: Several major Broadway shows cancel performances due to COVID cases

Active cancelations:

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway has taken a major hit this week after several shows, including 'Hamilton,' canceled some performances due to COVID concerns.Some of the major plays include 'Hamilton,' 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical,' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' and 'Ain't Too Proud,' all of which had some shows canceled due to positive COVID cases.'Hamilton,' had to cancel their Wednesday night performance due to breakthrough COVID cases.'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical' announced both performances on Wednesday were canceled, citing "a limited number of positive COVID test results within the Broadway company."Performances are expected to resume Thursday.Outside of Broadway, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater canceled performances for both Wednesday and Thursday after positive COVID tests were reported during routine testing.'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' canceled its 1 p.m. performance due to breakthrough COVID cases, but resumed for their 7 p.m. performance.'Ain't Too Proud' canceled its Tuesday night performance due to breakthrough COVID casesPerformances were canceled on Sunday due to positive COVID tests. While the show was expected to resume on Tuesday, both performances on Tuesday and Wednesday were canceled out of an abundance of caution.'Freestyle Love Supreme' canceled its evening performance on the Monday and has since resumed.'Little Shop of Horrors' resumed performances Tuesday after canceling shows over the weekend