Woman dies 10 days after Bronx ATM attack; 3 women sought

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx (WABC) -- Three women are wanted for questioning by police in the Bronx after a woman was attacked at an ATM and died 10 days later.Authorities say 43-year-old Tamara Sinclair was found dead inside her apartment on Thieriot Avenue last Friday morning."She unfortunately got a blood clot and died from her injuries," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.Ten days earlier, on the night of Tuesday, February 11, police say Sinclair was attacked as she tried to use the ATM at the Bank of America near the corner of Pelham Parkway and White Plains Road."During that dispute, a struggle ensued," Harrison said. "And she ended up breaking her ankle."When police arrived, they found Sinclair on the ground and complaining of pain to her leg, but she declined medical attention.Officers also spoke to the three women allegedly involved in the attack, who claimed Sinclair stole a debit card and wouldn't let them into the ATM vestibule.Officers let them go.On February 17, Sinclair went into the NYPD's 47th Precinct to report the assault to detectives.Three days later, the day before she was found dead, she went to Montefiore Medical Center complaining of head and chest pains. Doctors believed she had a fractured ankle, but she left the hospital without further testing.The next day, she was found dead after she apparently developed a blood clot from the fractured ankle. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death."She meant a lot to me, this is something that hurts," the victim's sister, Keshia Sinclair, said. "I feel so alone. We talked every day. I can't call her right now, that's what's hurting me."On Wednesday, authorities released images of the three women for whom they are searching.Investigators are also looking into the response of those officers."Really just a tragic case, very sad," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.