Police searching for suspects involved in baseball bat assault in Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two potential suspects involved in a brutal baseball bat assault in the Bronx.
The incident happened on February 9 around 1 p.m. in front of 543 Southern Boulevard in Longwood when a 30-year old male victim got into a verbal dispute with two individuals, a male and female, which escalated into a physical altercation, according to the NYPD.
Authorities said the female began to strike the victim's torso with a baseball bat as the male began to punch the victim about the head and face. The two individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown.
EMS responded and transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition with pain and bruising about the head and body.
The individuals wanted for questioning in this incident are a male ranging from 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue pants, and a female ranging from 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a dark shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
