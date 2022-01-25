Search on for group that robbed Bronx bodega, stabbed employee

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11492886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed that the city would not stop looking until the gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the face was caught. N.J Burkett has the latest.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police released video of a violent attack inside a bodega in the Bronx in hopes someone may recognize the group of suspects.The incident happened early Saturday morning around 3 a.m. inside a store on Grand Concourse.Police say five suspects walked in and showed firearms and knives.They allegedly assaulted multiple store employees, including Rafael Gonzalez."I saw this guy coming up to me with a gun, he hit me in the face and told me to stay there," Gonzalez said. "They said hurry up, hurry up, that's all they were saying. And the other guy told me to stay down."They also attacked and stabbed a 37-year-old employee behind the counter several times in the neck, torso and arm."He fought back, I don't know why, he fought back because he was trying to protect the money and everything," Gonzalez said.The clerk was taken to the hospital in critical condition.His mother said he was out of the hospital by Tuesday afternoon, but not up for talking.The attackers got away with cash, vape equipment and cellphones.Gonzalez finally mustered up the courage to tell the suspects to leave the store."I was not scared, but I was nervous and I couldn't do anything," Gonzalez said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------