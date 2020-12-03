Armed robbery at NYC deli sends 6-year-old girl fleeing, latest in string of violent incidents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8421995" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has more on a former volunteer firefighter from Long Island who just won big on ABC's "Shark Tanks" for her new fitness device.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8400310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has more on the changes to the most popular holiday attraction in New York City.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- An armed robbery at a Bronx bodega sent a terrified 6-year-old girl running for safety, and it's just the latest in a string of violent incidents related to the business.The harrowing incident was caught on surveillance camera, and police are hoping the video leads to arrests.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on November 29 at the deli grocery on Featherbed Lane in the Morris Heights section.Authorities say two men walked in, displayed weapons and forced their way behind the counter, where the 6-year-old girl was standing.The video shows her shaking as the men rush past, before she runs behind a display.One robber grabbed money from the cash register while the other struggled with a 51-year-old female employee.No shots were fired and no serious injuries reported, but the suspects fled with $700.Police said the same deli was also robbed just after midnight on November 21, with the victim again described as a 51-year-old female worker, although it is unclear if it was the same employee.In that incident, the men displayed a firearm and demanded cash before fleeing with $150 in cash.No injuries were reported.Additionally, just before 6 p.m. on September 27, another violent incident occurred outside the deli.Police say a 63-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle when an unknown man approached her car, punched her in the face, pulled her from the vehicle and pushed her to the ground.He then fled in an SUV parked nearby.The victim suffered pain and bruising to the face and body, and EMS responded but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.It is unclear if any of the crimes are connected, but anyone with information in any of them is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------