Arrest made after woman's body found dumped in container on Bronx street

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a woman's body was found dumped in a storage container on a street in the Bronx.

The storage bin was found on Friday on University Ave. in Melrose. A human foot was protruding from the container - along with a foul odor.

Neighbor Stephanie Nunez's stepfather had just parked his car next to the bin moments before the gruesome discovery.

"He just got out of the car and didn't notice anything," Nunez said.

When neighbors learned the body was of a woman, concerns sank in quickly.

"It was a woman found, decomposed. I am a woman - a single, Black woman at that, and I have children. This is crazy," said one neighbor named Deedee.

Police later identified the victim as 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott.
Neighbors say it is common for people at that storage facility to dump their garbage on the curb - now, after this discovery, they want that dumping to stop.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

