Woman savagely beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery

She is in critical condition.
The victim, who lives nearby, was entering the Queens Plaza station when the suspect came up on her from behind just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
He kicked her and struck her multiple times in the head with a hammer before snatching her purse.
The woman sustained a fractured skull and lacerations to the head and is in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell.
The suspect fled with her purse south on Queens Plaza South.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking for the public's help in the hunt for the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
