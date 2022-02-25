Woman savagely beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 57-year-old woman was pummeled in the head by a hammer-wielding suspect in a brutal robbery as she walked into a Long Island City, Queens, subway station.

She is in critical condition.

The victim, who lives nearby, was entering the Queens Plaza station when the suspect came up on her from behind just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

He kicked her and struck her multiple times in the head with a hammer before snatching her purse.

The woman sustained a fractured skull and lacerations to the head and is in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell.



The suspect fled with her purse south on Queens Plaza South.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for the public's help in the hunt for the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueenslong island cityhammer attackmtanypdsubwaysubway crimecrimestoppers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
AccuWeather Alert: Messy morning
Icy mix creates dangerous conditions on Tri-State roads
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Rallies, vigils in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State
School bus employees attacked in parking lot
Show More
COVID Updates: No increase in cases in NY since indoor mandates lifted
City Council votes to make outdoor dining permanent post-pandemic
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Nassau County bus crashes into pole, 4 parked cars
Uniondale man wins $10 mil on NY Lottery Scratch-off, again!
More TOP STORIES News