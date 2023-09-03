Officials arrived at the scene and found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Police take person of interest into custody after deadly shooting in Morris Heights

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A person of interest is in custody after a deadly shooting in the Bronx Saturday night.

Officials say police were called to West 175th Street and Macombs Road at around 11 p.m.

They found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Authorities say he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

Officials say a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

