Bronx man murdered after dispute at Dunkin Donuts

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was murdered in the Bronx because of an argument at a Dunkin Donuts.Twenty-four-year-old Stephen Stuart was with his friend inside the store on East Gun Hill Road in Williamsbridge Friday afternoon when he got into a minor dispute with a woman.Stuart's aunt says she was told the woman confronted him about social distancing."He said that the girl, she already came in with an attitude. She wanted him to back up because he wasn't wearing a mask," said Stuart's aunt who did not want to be named.According to the friend, the woman followed the two men around the corner until her boyfriend showed up and shot Stuart on Holland Avenue."I don't know what he said to her word for word but it don't call for somebody to lose their life," Stuart's aunt said.Residents say violence in this area is not uncommon."Soon as it gets dark, I don't go out," said Thomas Wood.Stuart moved to the U.S. three months ago from Jamaica to support his family here and back in Kingston.He started working at a nearby restaurant two months ago.Neighbors say they're fed up with the gun violence."It's ridiculous and Adams needs to do something about what's going on with this crime," resident Yendis Terry said. "He really does. You don't need to focus on pushing people back in."Now Stuart's mother back in Jamaica has to prepare to plan for his burial."It's just sad," Stuart's aunt said. "This could be any random person at any store or anywhere you go. This is crazy. People are just going crazy."There are cameras inside the Dunkin Donuts and police are using the footage as part of their investigation.No arrests have been made.----------