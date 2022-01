Out of Service: Seniors stuck after 4-month elevator outage in Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports as some NYC hospitals are experiencing a surge in COVID patients this month amid a staffing crunch.

BRONX (WABC) -- A group of seniors and others with special needs have been stuck inside their Bronx apartment building, unable to get outside.It's all due to a common complaint -- the elevator is out of service. They've been waiting for it to be repaired not just for a few weeks, but more than four months."We're stuck here," said Hilda Kathy Broady. "I have places to go, things to do," she said.Back when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York City, it caused a lot of flooding. The storm waters took out the building's elevator. It hasn't been fixed since. That was four months ago."October came, November came, December and now we're in January and he doesn't even answer us anymore," said Broady.Seniors like Boady need a walker to get around which means she hasn't been able to leave her fourth floor apartment.And she's not alone. It's impacting many tenants, like Evellyn Perez on the top floor, who lives with severe asthma."I sit and then I rest and I use my inhaler to catch my breath," said Perez.Broady called an attorney from Mobilization for Justice for help."This case to me is just absolutely egregious," said attorney Bijoux Shayer-Altamirano. "We're not getting any traction."7 On Your Side Investigates found it's a common complaint in the city.More than 71,000 elevator outage complaints have been filed over the past five years, with a majority of those complaints coming from the Bronx. But most of the cases are closed after three weeks."Don't give me another complaint number, can I have some action?" said Broady.After 7 On Your Side Investigates called Langsam Property Services, they said they're starting to work on the elevator again and hope to have it back in service sometime next week. A spokesperson said the delay was due to a supply chain issue.In a statement, Matt Engel of Langsam Property Services said:The Department of Buildings said it would be following up with the repairs. A city spokesperson released the following statement:----------Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contactdirectly:Email your questions, issues, or story ideas toFacebook: DanKrauthReports Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7 Instagram: @DanKrauth