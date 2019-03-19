Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are questioning a father in the death of his baby in the Bronx.

First responders were called to an apartment in the Mill Brook Houses around midnight Monday night, and took 1-month-old Aiden Rodriguez to the hospital with severe injuries to his head.

The baby boy later died.

Police are investigating this as a possible case of child abuse.

