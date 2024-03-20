2 killed, multiple arrests made in Mount Vernon double homicide; gunman still at large

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Officials are searching for the gunman responsible for a double homicide at a Mount Vernon smoke shop.

Gunfire broke out just steps from Fordham University on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened amid an attempted robbery at the store on South 5th Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims. Officials say one person died on the scene and another died at a local hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Several people believed to be involved in the gunfire were arrested at the scene.

The NYPD and FBI are still working together to find the suspected gunman. It's not clear yet why the FBI is involved.

Police have released a photo of the suspected gunman, who may be known as "Marcos."

On Tuesday, law enforcement pursued a car and driver, just before the vehicle went up on a curb and the driver fled on foot. Another person in that vehicle was taken into police custody.

No further details have been provided so far. The investigation is ongoing.

