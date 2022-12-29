Bronx building fire injures 3, including 1 firefighter

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured, including one firefighter, after a fire broke out in the Bronx Wednesday night.

FDNY officials said they responded to the fire located at a four-story building on Longfellow Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters reported to the scene.

Three people were injured including one person who refused medical attention, another who was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and one firefighter who was taken to Westchester for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

