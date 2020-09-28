3 children left home alone critical after Bronx apartment fire: Authorities

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Three children who were left home alone are in in critical condition after a fire tore through a home in the Bronx Monday morning, according to authorities.The flames broke out at a second floor apartment on Burke Avenue in the Williamsbridge section around 9:30 a.m.The FDNY had approximately 70 members operating on scene, and the fire was placed under control at 10:10 a.m.The three children were rescued from the apartment and rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.This is breaking news, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.----------