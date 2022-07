Front door of Bronx firehouse, fire truck hit by stray bullet in Mott Haven

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx firehouse and fire truck were hit by gunfire when shots were fired on a Mott Haven street.The gunfire erupted near the firehouse on East 143rd Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.A bullet struck the front door of Engine 60, Ladder 17, Battalion 14.The windshield of Ladder 17 was also apparently hit by the gunfire.The shots appear to have been fired at the city-run Mott Haven Houses across the street, where more shell casings were located.No injuries were reported and the shooting is under investigation.