Front door of Bronx firehouse, fire truck hit by stray bullet in Mott Haven

The gunfire erupted near the firehouse on East 143rd Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
A bullet struck the front door of Engine 60, Ladder 17, Battalion 14.
The windshield of Ladder 17 was also apparently hit by the gunfire.
The shots appear to have been fired at the city-run Mott Haven Houses across the street, where more shell casings were located.
No injuries were reported and the shooting is under investigation.
ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube