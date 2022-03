EMBED >More News Videos On Wednesday, the NYPD introduced K9s Jenny and Piper, two emotional support dogs trained to help officers cope with the stresses of the job. Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Bell has more.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Over thirty weapons were seized by undercover officers as a result of a four-month operation to get guns off the streets of the Bronx.The District Attorney says the guns were sold by two gang members.Many of the weapons changed hands in broad daylight and came loaded.The suspects face 242 counts apiece. They are being held without bail.----------