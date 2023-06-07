A one-month-old baby was injured in a hit-and-run car accident in the Bronx Tuesday night.

1-year-old girl critically injured in hit-and-run crash in the Bronx

UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 1-month-old baby is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at Bruckner Boulevard and Castle Hill Avenue in the Unionport section.

Police say two male suspects were driving a black Cadillac SUV when they struck another car, causing that vehicle to flip over.

A 1-month-old baby girl who was traveling inside the overturned vehicle was transported to Jacobi Hospital. The baby is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The two suspects fled on foot.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

