1-month-old girl critically injured in hit-and-run crash in the Bronx

Anthony Carlo reports from the hospital in the Bronx where the baby girl is recovering after her family's SUV was struck in a hit and run.

UNIONPORT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 1-month-old girl is recovering at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx after her family's SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

She was last listed in critical but stable condition. She is said to be conscious and alert after going into respiratory arrest.

The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on the Bruckner Expressway beneath the Castle Hill Avenue overpass.

Police say two men were driving a black Cadillac SUV when they struck another car, a Hyundai SUV, causing it to flip over.

The baby girl, who was traveling inside the overturned vehicle, suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash.

Rescuers pulled the infant from the vehicle in respiratory arrest and rushed her to the hospital.

The NYPD's K-9 Unit was out searching for the suspects who fled from the vehicle involved in the crash.

An eyewitness who lives in the area says speed is a big issue on the Bruckner. She saw the crash and has a message for the hit-and-run suspects.

"It was horrible, I think that car flipped like two times," said Patricia Cruz, a witness. "You should have stayed at the scene because that could have been you or your family member."

Two suspects ran away after the crash and police are continuing to search for them.

