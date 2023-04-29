3 suspects wanted for violent Bronx home invasion robbery: police

Police are on the search for three suspects who broke into an apartment in the Bronx and stole $40,000 in cash.

BRONX, New York -- Police are on the search for three suspects who broke into an apartment in the Bronx and stole $40,000 in cash.

The NYPD released images of the trio taken from surveillance footage captured inside the apartment building located near Gates Place and West Gun Hill Road.

Authorities say the three suspects waited for the 30-year-old victim to open her apartment on Wednesday around 8 a.m. before entering and pointing a firearm.

They are accused of pointing a firearm at the victim's five-year-old son and pistol whipping the victim's 58-year-old mother.

The individuals are said to have removed a safe that contained $40,000 in cash.

Police say two of the three suspects fled the location with the safe in a grey sedan, while the third suspect left in a dark blue SUV.

The 58-year-old victim sustained a minor injury and refused medical attention at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the 30-year-old victim and her five-year-old son.

Police say the 58-year-old woman is a business owner in the area and was targeted.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.