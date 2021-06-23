Trio of armed robbers take of with $100k in Bronx home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10807153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indie the missing dog was found far from her Upper West Side home in a warehouse in Queens living with stray cats.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a terrifying home invasion in the Bronx.It happened June 7 at 8:20 a.m. near East 177th Street and the Cross Bronx Expressway.Police say the suspects traveled in this white SUV.They're accused of pretending to deliver a package to a 62-year-old man and 61-year-old woman.When they got inside, they tied the man up and held both at gunpoint while stealing $100,000 in cash.All three suspects fled the location in a white SUV on the Cross Bronx Expressway Service Road.Both victims were not hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------