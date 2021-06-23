Trio of armed robbers take of with $100k in Bronx home invasion

It happened June 7 at 8:20 a.m. near East 177th Street and the Cross Bronx Expressway.
Police say the suspects traveled in this white SUV.
They're accused of pretending to deliver a package to a 62-year-old man and 61-year-old woman.
When they got inside, they tied the man up and held both at gunpoint while stealing $100,000 in cash.
All three suspects fled the location in a white SUV on the Cross Bronx Expressway Service Road.
Both victims were not hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
