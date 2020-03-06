Bronx man accused of setting fire that injured 10 injured, 4 seriously

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a man intentionally set fire to a Bronx apartment that injured 10 people on Friday.The fire broke out on West 242 Street in the Riverdale section around 9 a.m.The 48-year-old man accused of setting the fire was critically injured along with one other person. Police say he is emotionally disturbed.The six other people injured suffered less serious injuries.They are all being treated at Jacobi Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.----------