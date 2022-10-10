Man fatally stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man has died after being stabbed on an MTA bus in the Bronx.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.

Police say the 55-year-old man on a BX19 bus was stabbed after a dispute with another passenger.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing and if the victim knew his attackers.

So far no arrests have been made.

