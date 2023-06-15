Bronx man dies from gunshot wounds 15 months after shooting

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police announced Thursday that a man who was shot in March of 2022 has died of his injuries.

Jose Bencosme, 23, was pronounced dead on June 9, 2023.

Authorities say his death was a result of gunshot wounds from a shooting that occurred over a year ago.

On March 7, 2022, at around 6:50 p.m. police responded to a 911 call of a male who had been injured in a shooting.

The incident occurred in front of 214 East 165th Street.

Upon arrival, police found Bencosme with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln.

Kelvin Mejia, 22, was arrested June 3, 2022 at around 7:50 a.m.

He is charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

The incident has now been deemed a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.