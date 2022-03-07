18-year-old critically wounded trying to evade traffic stop in Bronx, NYPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man from New Jersey is in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital after police shot him in the head during a confrontation in the Bronx.It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at 165th Street and Boston Road in Morrisania.The NYPD says uniformed officers from the 42 precinct saw a car driving through red lights and so they decided to make a traffic stop.They boxed the black Jeep SUV in with an unmarked police vehicle angled in front with its warning lights on.A second unmarked car approached from behind.Police say as officers exited their vehicle the driver of the Jeep tried to run one of the officers over."As the officers exited their vehicle, the Jeep backed up and sped directly towards one officer, who discharged his weapon at the vehicle, striking the driver," said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.The driver was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.Three other men in the car were taken to the precinct for questioning.The officers' body worn cameras were on and that video is now being reviewed as the investigation continues.----------