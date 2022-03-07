1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex in NJ

The flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Police and firefighters catch baby thrown from second floor by Dad escaping the fire. pic.twitter.com/kElctnA8AO— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 7, 2022
Firefighters arrived at the South Ridge Apartments in the 500 block of Northumberland Way to find heavy fire coming from part of the three-story structure.
South Brunswick Police say two people jumped from the building to escape the flames, including the mother of an infant.
Police say the father was also trying to escape the fire when he was able to toss the baby from the second floor to officers and firefighters below.
The fire was placed under control as of 11 a.m.
Four people were being treated for minor injuries, and police say one person was taken to an area hospital.
The Red Cross is on the scene assisting residents who have been displaced by the fire.
