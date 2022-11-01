38-year-old man stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment; 1 man in custody

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death inside an apartment building in the Bronx Monday night.

Police responded to East 136th Street in the Mott Haven section, shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find the victim with a stab wound to his chest.

A 53-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was then taken to Lincoln Hospital for lacerations to his arms.

Police say the victim and suspect got into a fight and that both individuals knew each other.

It's not clear yet what led to the fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

