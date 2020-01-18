Serious injuries reported after 15 cars involved in crash on Bronx River Parkway

By Eyewitness News
OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Multiple people were seriously injured after 15 cars were involved in an accident on the Bronx River Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

FDNY responded to the crash at 1:30 p.m. at East Gun Hill Road and Bronx River Parkway near East 233rd Street on the southbound side.

Police believe the weather and icy roads may have caused the accident.

Seven people suffered serious injuries, and one person suffered a minor injury.

Two northbound lanes were closed following the crash, but they have since reopened.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
olinvillenew york citybronxaccident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News