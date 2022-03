Mother and toddler robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos Navient, a major student loan servicing company, has settled allegations of abusive lending practices for $1.85 billion.

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for two people who robbed a mother and her toddler at gunpoint in the Bronx.It happened Wednesday, inside the lobby of the victim's apartment building in Kingsbridge Heights.Police say the suspects pointed a gun at the 35-year-old mother and demanded property.They then pointed the gun at the 3-year-old boy's head.The suspects took the woman's car keys, iPhone and wallet with $1500 cash.They got away in the woman's Range Rover SUV.Video shows them getting out of the vehicle after the incident and walking away with a car seat.Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------