Mother and toddler robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for two people who robbed a mother and her toddler at gunpoint in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday, inside the lobby of the victim's apartment building in Kingsbridge Heights.

Police say the suspects pointed a gun at the 35-year-old mother and demanded property.

They then pointed the gun at the 3-year-old boy's head.

The suspects took the woman's car keys, iPhone and wallet with $1500 cash.



They got away in the woman's Range Rover SUV.

Video shows them getting out of the vehicle after the incident and walking away with a car seat.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

