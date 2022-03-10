Mother and toddler robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

It happened Wednesday, inside the lobby of the victim's apartment building in Kingsbridge Heights.
Police say the suspects pointed a gun at the 35-year-old mother and demanded property.
They then pointed the gun at the 3-year-old boy's head.
The suspects took the woman's car keys, iPhone and wallet with $1500 cash.
They got away in the woman's Range Rover SUV.
Video shows them getting out of the vehicle after the incident and walking away with a car seat.
Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
