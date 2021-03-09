Suspect who used Taser gun on robbery victim in Bronx caught on camera, NYPD says

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the vicinity following the incident on Westchester Avenue in Soundview.
Police say the man walked up to the victim, who was trying to make a deposit, and demanded money.
The suspect then Tasered the 50-year-old victim in the arm, grabbed $20, and fled.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
